Final preparations for weekend to honour St George

A programme of events for the Sudbury St George’s Day celebrations is now available.

The programme lists the stalls and entertainment on offer at the free county fair, which is being held at Sudbury Cricket Ground in Quay Lane on Sunday.

Lesley Ford-Platt, chairman of Sudbury Market Town Partnership, which is organising the weekend, said: “The latest addition to the programme is at 2pm when the bells of St Gregory’s Church will be rung for around 30 minutes in celebration of St George’s Day.”

She said Sudbury Croquet Club in Quay Lane was joining the town’s cricket, hockey, bowls, tennis, rowing and canoeing clubs in offering taster sessions for visitors during the two-day event.

“You can get programmes from Sudbury Town Hall and the Tourist Information Centre in the library,” said Mrs Ford-Platt. “They will also be delivered to local schools so that every child can take one home.

“Tesco is giving children who enter the fancy dress competition a small gift and a picture of St George and the dragon to colour. Completed entries taken to Tesco will receive a prize, and one overall winner will be chosen from the pictures submitted.”

Judging for the partnership’s volunteering awards took place recently, including young volunteer, arts volunteer and charity volunteer of the year.

A total 45 nominations were received and shortlisted entrants will attend a winners ceremony at the Quay Theatre on Saturday at 4pm.

Mrs Ford-Platt added: “Winners are presented with engraved shields, and runners-up will be given certificates to recognise their contribution to local voluntary and community sector organisations and the community.”