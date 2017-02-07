Final marathon but Adrian’s charity work will continue

Sudbury fundraiser and charity marathon runner Adrian Stohr who’s life was turned round by his running and charity work is to run his last London Marathon in April.

But he’s not giving up the sport or his efforts to help those less fortunate completely, already setting on another year of challenges and fundraising.

Once again Adrian, from Clermont Avenue in Sudbury will be pounding the streets of London for Children with Cancer UK and hopes to have run six marathons and eight half marathons by the end of the year, as well as taking on a sponsored skydive.

The 41-year-old will also be holding his third charity ball at Stoke by Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa on July 1.

After his final London Marathon he will instead support his chosen charity’s runners as they take on the famous course.

In 2011 Adrian was forced to make some tough decisions when diagnosed as clinically obese and warned of the dangers of fatal heart attacks or strokes.

He hit the BBC Sport headlines as one of its inspiring runners of the 2013 London Marathon after losing eight stone in twelve months, after he was given the opportunity to run in the race for the national chancer charity.

He has never looked back and has raised thousands of pounds through marathons and half marathons and his increasingly successful Black tie and Posh Frocks Charity Ball.

He also continues to be physically active to improve his health.

This year the ball’s special guest will be South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.

For tickets or for more information email adrian.stohr@sky.com or call 07886 587275.