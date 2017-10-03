Final call to sign up for Sudbury Memroy Walk

There is still time to sign up for this year’s Sudbury Memory Walk, which will raise funds for dementia support groups.

Money raised from the event on Saturday, October 7, will be donated to Decaf Sudbury, Ansell Memories and Cafe Hadleigh, which run projects to support carers and those living with dementia. The walk will start and finish at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, in Station Road, at noon.

To register, go to www.sudburymemorywalk2017.eventbrite.co.uk.