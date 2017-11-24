Festive fair in Long Melford raises £4,100 for animal welfare charity

Shoppers were in high spirits at Long Melford’s Christmas fair to raise funds for an animal welfare charity.

A range of novelty gifts were on offer at the Old School community centre event on Sunday.

Proceeds from the fair amounted to £4,100 which will support Suffolk and Essex Small Animal Welfare (Sesaw).

Secretary of the charity Pat Ferdinando, said the cash will fund vital costs for the looked-after animals including vet bills, food and heating.

Donations and fundraising events are crucial to keeping the charity going.

Mrs Ferdinando added: “It’s wholly run on help from volunteers and the generosity from the public.”