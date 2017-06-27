Ferriers Barn day centre in Bures opens new garden for benefit of members

A day centre on the outskirts of Bures which looks after people with disabilities has opened a new sensory garden for the benefit of its members.

Ferriers Barn cut the ribbon last week on Julie’s Garden, named after popular day centre worker Julie Brewer, who died last year, and funded with the help of Braintree District Council and several local and national organisations.

FERRIERS BARN NEW GARDEN Opening of their accessible garden - day care centre for disabled adults. Picture Mark Westley

Featuring a variety of sensory plants and flowers, the garden also has raised beds, allowing wheelchair users full access to help plant and maintain the garden themselves.

Nicola Goodman, Ferriers Barn administrator, said: “We received grants from Braintree District Council, Essex Community fund, Sports Relief, The Fowler Smith and Jones Trust, Colne Engaine Festival, Bures Music festival and many others without whose help we would have been unable to complete this project.

“We would also like to thank Jon Whittle from Randalls Surveyors of Bures, who carried out all the surveying for free, and Nigel and Cheryl Cowlin, who designed the garden and managed the project from start to finish.

“Another thank you goes to MCL, a local grounds maintenance firm run by Chris Mortimer. They maintain our grounds for us and have done so for the past year out of the goodness of their hearts.

“Finally, a big thank you to Jackie Dixey, who works tirelessly, organising and encouraging the members to make this garden as beautiful as it is today.”

For more information about the centre, please go to www.ferriersbarn.com