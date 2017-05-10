Fed-up Brent Eleigh villagers told repairs are coming

Fed-up villagers have been forced to carry out their own road repairs – after waiting more than nine months for a council to do the work.

Revently it was the 295th day since the problem was first reported to highways bosses at Suffolk County Council.

The poor road surface in Brent Eleigh car park

And the villagers in Brent Eleigh are furious that the council wrongly insisted six months ago that the work had been carried out – at a time when they were still risking further damage to their vehicles caused by the rutted uneven surface.

Resident Peter Griggs first contacted the county council on June 30 to report the poor state of the parking area in Hall Lane.

He reported that the edge of the road had been washed away, making it difficult for car owners to get to the parking area without scraping the bottom of their cars, potentially damaging wheels, tyres and suspension.

Mr Griggs detailed the ruts – some five inches deep – which made the parking area unusable, but was initially told that the area was not “part of the highway boundary” and therefore would not be mended.

In September, the village was stunned to hear that, according to the council, the repair work had been carried out by another party” and planned no further action.

In fact, Mr Griggs had taken matters into his own hands and carried out his own emergency repairs so that the car park could be used.

It still took until early October for the highways authority to admit it was responsible for the upkeep of the area and said that “a technician had ordered work to repair the issue”.

Nothing happened and in November the council claimed the order for repairs had been placed on July 1 and completed in September.

But when the council checked with the contractor, staff were told that they had gone to the parking area but decided that site work had already been carried out and no further action was needed.

The council apologised to the village and promised on November 22 that the work would be carried out “within 20 working days”.

Again, nothing happened until the beginning of March when Mr Griggs reported that the repair work had still not been carried out.

He said:”I have been trying to get this problem sorted out since July. I have been told time and time again that it will be fixed, but nothing has been done. We’re really fed-up at being fobbed off by the council.”

Now, after the villagers’ case was taken up by the Free Press, the council has promised that the repair work will finally be carried out.

A spokesman for the council said: “Suffolk Highways attended the site on December 21. A recent inspection shows that the current condition of the road has improved since we received the initial report.

“We believe, however, that there is a small amount of additional work that could be carried out at the location which will be beneficial. We are in the process of organising this.”