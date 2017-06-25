Famous musician joins Smile Festival in Sudbury in memory of Arran Tosh

A well-renowned singer-songwriter has said he is honoured to play a part in an upcoming Sudbury music festival in memory of Arran Tosh, the teenager who died from a brain tumour.

Graeme Clark, best recognised as the bassist and vocalist with Wet Wet Wet, has joined the final line-up of the Smile Festival, which takes place at Wardale Williams Stadium next month to raise money and awareness of the Smile of Arran Trust, set up after the teenager’s death.

Arran pictured with his family, from left to right Chloe, Stephen, Alison and Abbie Tosh.

Arran was diagnosed with a brain tumour following an opticians appointment in 2014, and died just days later, at the age of 13.

“It’s an inspiration for me to be part of the the Smile of Arran festival,” said Graeme, who now tours the UK as a soloist.

“Arran and I both share a common interest, a love of music.

“At times, we can live in our own little world and it takes a special person like Arran to shine a light that can never be extinguished. It’s an honour to play a small musical part in his legacy.”

Arran’s sister, Abbie, who is organising the festival, said there had been a great response since the line-up was announced.

She said the long-term aim for the festival, if successful, is to expand it into a yearly event in celebration of Arran, who was known in the community for his love of music.

“It’s been amazing. Everyone has really jumped on board with it,” she said.

“Everything is falling into place. I’m now just waiting for the day to come.

“As the years go by, I hope this becomes annual and it keeps growing bigger and bigger.”

The festival takes place on Saturday, July 22. Tickets are available at £21 for adults and £16 for ages 12 to 15, while under 12s are permitted free entry with a valid adult ticket.

For more information on the festival, go to www.smilefestival.co.uk