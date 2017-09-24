Family commemorates centenary of relative’s death in First World War at Clare memorial

Several generations of one family joined together at Clare war memorial last weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of their relative in the First World War.

Newly-posted seaman Victor Bareham died on September 16, 1917, aged 21, in a tragic instance of friendly fire, which led to the deaths of almost the entire crew of his ship.

The gathering was the latest comemmoration organised by Clare Town Council, which is marking the centenary of the death of each of the 33 soldiers from Clare lost in the war.

Victor Bareham had been on board the British submarine G9 when his commander mistook another British vessel, the HMS Pasley, for a German U-boat, and fired two torpedoes, one of which missed while the other failed to detonate.

The submarine realised its error and tried to signal to the destroyer, but this was seen too late and, in trying to go astern, HMS Pasley rammed G9 and cut it in two, killing all but one crew member.

Ronald Bareham, Victor’s nephew, attended the commemoration on Saturday, along with two great-nieces and a great-nephew.