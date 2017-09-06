EuroMillions seeking winner of £1m prize in Babergh district

A secret millionaire is in waiting somewhere in the Babergh district, after it was revealed a EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed in the area.

The National Lottery is calling on EuroMillions players who purchased a ticket in the Babergh area for the draw on Tuesday, August 15, to double-check their tickets for the Millionaire Maker code, with which they may be able to win an unclaimed prize of £1 million.

The winning code to look out for is XRPQ 93305 and the lucky ticket-holder has until February 11 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, the senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings.

“This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere where a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should contact 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

If nobody comes forward before the deadline, the prize money, plus all of the interest it has generated, will go towards various National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.