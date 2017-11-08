Enterprising mum launches new Sudbury shop weeks after birth of second child

Weeks after giving birth to her second child, a Sudbury mum is about to see her life get much busier as she opens a new business.

Sarah-Marie Underhay will officially open Duck in Boots in King Street on Saturday.

The venture will sell homewares, soft furnishings, toys and gifts made by local crafts men and women.

Sarah only had her second child last month, but that has not put a stop to her enterprising business nature.

She has been combining looking after her three-year-old daughter Lexi with running a bespoke homewares and hand-painted toybox business called Sunflower Artistry.

Her latest venture will combine retail with regular workshops and teaching sessions in a variety of crafts for both adults and children.

She said: “I am so excited to get to this moment, as is everyone involved.

“There were a number of obstacles to overcome and, on more than one occasion, I thought it would never happen.

“Of course, the fact that I was heavily pregnant towards the final stages didn’t help.”

The shop has its own website at www.duckinboots.co.uk where shoppers can order online and also find out more about the workshops. Sarah is also using a click and collect service where customers can collect in store.