England call-up for young and promising hockey talent

Twinstead’s Molly Redgrove has been called up to the England Under-18s hockey squad for this summer’s Six Nations.

The 17-year-old ex-Sudbury player is one of five Framlingham College pupils to have received call-ups by the national side, as the school’s hockey reputation gets a major boost.

Redgrove, who currently trains at Chelmsford Hockey Club following playing for National League club Harleston Magpies, took part in the Six Nations with the under-16s national side this time last year.

But she has already been involved with the under-18s, after taking part in a series of training matches against Germany at the weekend.

She will also be part of the set-up that takes on Belgium in a warm-up test series, alongside her school mate Abby Gooderham.

It precedes her invite to represent England Under-18 Girls in the Six Nations in Barcelona, a biennial youth tournament that alternates with the EHF U18 competition.

Redgrove said: “At the start I never thought I would get into the team, I’m a year under the limit, but I’m very happy.

“If we go into our games with the right mindset, I think we have a really good shot — and we played well against Germany, although we didn’t win, we came closer than ever before so there were a lot of positives.

“The practice match against Belgium will be good too. And then I fly out to Spain on Friday for the Six Nations, and I’m very excited about it.

“But cautious too, it’s going to be very hot — over 30C apparently. So it’s going to be challenging playing in those conditions; I have experienced playing in that kind of heat before, but not often.

“And, of course, Spain are going to get a chance to have the upper hand.

“But, luckily, the other nations aren’t hot weather countries either, so it should just be Spain who get the advantage.

“I just want to play the best I can and score as many goals as possible.

“It’s a proud moment to represent your country and I just want to help the team as best I can.”

Fellow school pupil Archie Winter, will be flying the flag for the boys, having been selected in the Under-18 squad for the Six Nations event.

The Under-18 Boys tournament, which will be held in Nottingham, starts on Monday, July 17 with the squad taking on Belgium.

And Lottie Summers and Rose Winter, also of the college, will turn out for England Under-16s in Barcelona in the Six Nations tournament.

Framlingham’s director of sport Nick Gandy said: “‘We are exceptionally proud.

“They are fantastic ambassadors for the school and excellent role models.”