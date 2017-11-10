Energy advice clinic is well received in Clare

Citizens Advice Bureau staff and volunteers have held their third successful Energy Clinic at Clare library.

About three-quarters of households have not changed energy supplier for many years, meaning that they are likely to be stuck on the most expensive tariff and paying the highest price.

“People do not realise that for exactly the same gas and electricity coming through your pipes, you can end up paying much more.

“When we explain to them that with either a single phone call or a few clicks on the internet they can save £200 to £300, they are really pleased,” said Michelina Partridge, a CAB energy specialist.

One impressed resident was Mary Evans, local Suffolk County Councillor for Clare, who in support of the project took along her own electricity bill.

She managed to save hundreds of pounds and thanked the clinic and its staff for the ‘brilliant advice’.

Clare library, in the High Street, will be hosting two more Energy Clinics on Wednesday, November 15, and Wednesday, December 20. The clinics are held from 11am-12.30pm. Bring along a copy of your latest gas and electricity bills to get the most benefit.