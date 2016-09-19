Employment increase for young people in Babergh

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced a year on year decrease in unemployment in the Babergh district, particularly in young people.

In August 2015 385 people were unemployed in the district, compared with 335, a drop of 13 per cent.

For 18 to 24-year-olds this drop rose to 58 per cent, with 85 people unemployed in August 2015 and 35 in 2016.

Carly Chapman, district operations leader for the Department said this followed a trend seen in much of East Anglia, adding that a lot of work was being put in with partners and employers to support people back into work.