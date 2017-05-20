Election hustings for South Suffolk

Parliamentary candidates seeking to represent South Suffolk will be put through their paces in a series of hustings events leading up to next month’s general election.

Voters have the opportunity to grill candidates on various issues and hear them debate the policies of their respective parties in three different hustings before the end of May.

The first will take place in St Mary’s Church in Hadleigh on Monday, with doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

It will feature four of the candidates – Conservative incumbent James Cartlidge, Labour’s Emma Bishton, UKIP’s Aidan Powlesland and Robert Lindsay of the Green Party – as well as Liberal Democrat activist Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett, who will be standing in for candidate Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne.

Questions can be submitted prior to the beginning of the hustings, and these will be answered for one hour, followed by 30 minutes of questions from the floor.

The second event is in Ormiston Sudbury Academy on Tuesday at 7pm.

The Conservative, Labour, UKIP and Green candidates will be in attendance, in addition to Sudbury town councillor Nigel Bennett, speaking on behalf of the Lib Dems.

Members of the public are invited to reserve their seats by emailing jwarren@ormistonsudbury.co.uk or calling 01787 375131.

Anyone wishing to submit a question is asked to email it to Mrs Warren in advance of the event.

This same line-up of five will also be quizzed in the final hustings in St Peter’s in Sudbury on Tuesday, May 30, running from 7.30pm to about 9.15pm.

Organised by Churches Together in Sudbury and District, which ran similar events for both the 2010 and 2015 general elections, there will be refreshments available from 7pm, before the hustings commences.

The audience will have the chance to pose questions to the panel on the night, but people are encouraged to submit them in advance by sending an email to djlamming@hotmail.com.