Elderly couple speak of heartache after thieves take items of ‘great sentimental value’ including engagement ring in Boxing Day raid

An elderly couple returned home from celebrating Boxing Day with their family to find their house ransacked by burglars.

The couple, who are both in their 70s, had been visiting their three sons and nine grandchildren on Boxing Day when the incident happened.

They arrived home to their house in Bury Road, Hitcham, in the late evening to discover two bedrooms had been had been turned upside down and that cash and jewellery were missing.

“It was heartbreaking. They had emptied everything in one of the rooms and it was a complete mess,” said the home owner, who asked to remain anonymous.

“The jewellery taken was of great sentimental value because it included our engagement ring, an eternity ring and a signet ring and you just can’t replace things like that after 60 years.”

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The burglary is believed to have happened sometime between noon and 10.15pm on December 26.

Contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 73728/16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.