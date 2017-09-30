Efforts to tackle speeding in and around Sudbury are working, says police boss

Sudbury has seen a real downward trend in anti-social behaviour, according to a police boss.

The news comes despite a spate of incidents over the summer involving damaged property, stolen garden ornaments and cannabis use.

Inspector Danny Cooper, who was speaking at a public meeting on Wednesday, explained that, in cases where officers were able to attend the scene, they had identified the culprits and warned them against further offending.

If they ignore this advice, Insp Cooper said the force would then take further action.

“We have ways to deal with that through behaviour notices or ultimately arrest and prosecution,” he said.

Speeding is another priority for the area and one in which Insp Cooper believes has been significantly improved.

“We’ve got our act together with speeding as far as tackling priority areas,” he said.

“I think the last couple of years have been a bit ad-hoc but now we have the camera safety team in place.”

He said police efforts had been helped by community speed watch groups and vehicle-activated signs which illuminate if drivers exceed the speed limit.

The data is sent to Suffolk Constabulary headquarters in Ipswich, where it is analysed and considered for the speeding priority area list with enforcements put in place.

A total of 347 speeding offences were recorded between January and June.

“When you think we’re in competition with the rest of Suffolk, I do think that’s a good number,” said Insp Cooper.