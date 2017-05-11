Efforts are stepped up to fight drug crime in Sudbury

Suffolk Police says a proactive approach is needed in order to tackle the recent rise in drug crime around Sudbury.

Insp Danny Cooper, Suffolk Constabulary Inspector for Sudbury and Haverhill, said the police had observed a gradual increase in the amount of drug dealing taking place in the town during the past 12 months.

He told councillors and local residents at Sudbury’s annual town meeting on Tuesday evening that they were working to issue drug warrants in response to the increased activity, as part of a wider county operation to combat drug crime.

Insp Cooper said: “We are aware of drug issues in Sudbury and we are taking action to address it.

“In the last year, we have noticed a slight increase in the use of drugs and drug dealing.

“We have a proactive team carrying out drug warrants. There is about one to two of these warrants a month at the moment.

“Unfortunately, the gaps and spaces created (by the arrests) are often filled. There is a demand for drugs in the area.”

He also urged people to contact police if they witnessed or suspected any drug activity.

n At Tuesday’s meeting, Insp Cooper also briefed attendees on the stabbing incident in Waldingfield Road on Thursday, which has since resulted in a man being arrested.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, Insp Cooper moved to address safety concerns, stating they believed the assault was “an isolated incident”, and that it had occurred following an altercation between two men, rather than being a random attack.

“I believe the risk to the general public is still low from knife crime in Sudbury,” he said.

“We believe the people involved are linked in some way.”

Suffolk Police lent their supporting to a week-long national campaign against knife crime.

Operation Sceptre, which finished on Friday, highlighted the risks that carrying a bladed weapon can bring.

Knife amnesty bins across the county give people the opportunity to safely dispose of knives and blades.

Since the Bin a Blade campaign was launched in 2011, more than 17,000 have been surrendered. Bins are outside Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Sudbury police stations.

Supt Kerry Cutler, lead for Operation Sceptre at Suffolk Police, said: “There is no excuse to carry a knife in Suffolk. Knife crime can have devastating consequences.”