Ecstasy as Finlay takes toddler crown

Two-year-old Finlay Ratcliffe is this year’s winner of the Free Press baby and toddler competition.

Mum Iona was ecstatic when she was told. She said: “I’m so pleased. I spoke to everybody – friends, family.”

Finlay lives with mum Iona and dad Jamie in Eldred Drive, Great Cornard, and goes to Sudbury’s Anglia Sunshine Nurseries.

The family will receive a 20 x 16 canvas print, which Iona said would have pride of place in the living room.

Smaller canvasses go to runner-up Eden-Rose, two, of Deanery Close, Sudbury and third-placed Rio New, two, of Blackfriars, Sudbury.