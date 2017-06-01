East’s air ambulance extends capabilities with rapid response vehicles

East Anglian Air Ambulance will be able to respond to emergencies faster by land as well as air thanks to two new vehicles.

Its two new rapid response vehicles (RRVs), unveiled by top speed sailor and Land Rover ambassador Hannah White, and The Alborada Trust, will allow its medical teams to continue providing pre-hospital emergency care by road as well as in the sky.

EAAA are tasked with lifesaving missions by the East of England Ambulance Service but say sometimes the quickest way to scene is by road rather than air.

The emergency care provided by EAAA’s team of doctors and critical care paramedics can be time-dependant, so having the best tool for the job is a must.

The charity carried out a thorough assessment on a variety vehicles, but found the 180bhp Land Rover Discovery Sport best for the very specialised job.

Two were bought, one each for the charity’s bases in Norwich and Cambridge.

Funds for the Cambridge vehicle were provided by The Alborada Trust. Further funds for the provision of the RRVs were donated by The Simon Gibson Charitable Trust, and other generous trusts.

Hannah White, world record breaking sailor and ambassador for Land Rover, said; “I am always aiming to shave seconds off a time on the water and they are aiming to shave seconds off to help save lives, so I understand the importance of having the most effective machine to help you do that.”

EAAA director of operations Matthew Jones said; “We can’t thank The Alborada Trust, and other contributors enough for providing the funds to purchase these vehicles, they provide us with another way to get to more patients in the quickest and safest way possible.”