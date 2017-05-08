Drug may have impaired Sudbury motorcyclist who died in collision

A motorcyclist who died in a crash at Barnham may have been affected by medication he had been prescribed, an inquest heard.

Peter Hancock, 62, of Station Road, Sudbury, was found to have high levels of tramadol in his blood following the tragedy on September 22 last year.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said the medication may have impaired his ability to ride his motorcycle.

The inquest heard that notes supplied with tramadol tells patients not to drive or operate machinery.

Mr Hancock had been overtaking a lorry on the A134 at Barnham when he collided with the side of a Renault car that was turning right ahead of him.

The impact resulted in Mr Hancock suffering “catastrophic injuries” and he was declared dead at the scene.

In a report, forensic collision investigator Pc Jeff Cribb said that Mr Hancock had been overtaking the lorry on a section of road where there were solid white lines forbidding the manoeuvre.

Possible causes of the accident included Mr Hancock, who was diabetic, being affected by the Tramadol or suffering a medical episode.

A post-mortem examination conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Sheila Purdy showed that Mr Hancock died as a result of multiple injuries.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Hancock died as a result of a road traffic collision.