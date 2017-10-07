Drivers caught flouting laws in Halstead policing operation

Fifty-six drivers were stopped for failing to wear a seat belt as part of a road policing operation in Halstead last week.

Officers in Butler Road caught 15 people using a mobile phone while driving, and eight who were driving without a valid MoT. Four people were caught speeding.

Police found one person driving without a valid licence and one driver who had no rear number plate.

A total of five vehicles were seized because the drivers had no insurance.

Matt Hine, of Essex Police’s casualty reduction section, said Wednesday’s police operation was a success.

“Almost 60 people were caught driving without wearing a seat belt and 15 people were found to be using their mobile phone while behind the wheel,” he said.

“These drivers were not only presenting a risk to themselves, but to others around them.

“We want to warn motorists that we do not tolerate this behaviour and will continue to take the necessary action to ensure our roads are a safer place to be.

“The operation was a success and was set up to reduce the number of road casualties by targeting motoring offences likely to cause collisions, while disrupting criminality.”