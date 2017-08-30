Driver avoids injury after car rolls over in Little Cornard

The driver of a vehicle, which rolled on to its roof in a serious road traffic incident in Little Cornard earlier today, has escaped serious injury.
Emergency services were called shortly after 8.30am to Bures Road, where a silver Nissan Micra had lost control and rolled over on to the opposite side of the carriageway.
The driver, believed to be a woman in her teens or early 20s, managed to avoid any serious injuries, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road was temporarily closed while the car and debris were cleared. It reopened at about 10am.
