Donations swell Little Cornard bell fund

Recent donations mean the total for the Little Cornard Church bells fund has reached £80,000.

Activities organised by members of the All Saints’ Church Bells Committee continue to be organised.

The next fundraising event is a quiz in Assington Village Hall on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Entry is £10 per person with refreshments and a licensed bar. Teams should be a maximum of six people. Teams can be made up on the evening.

To book tickets, call 07813 717659.

All proceeds from the event will be added to the fund to restore the bells in the Grade I listed church, where the bells have not been rung for decades. The target is £100,000.

Villagers hope the restoration project can begin later this year so that the bells will peal again on November 11, 2018, to commemorate Armistice Day.

Donations to the Tony Moore Memorial Bell Fund can be sent to Robert Mackman at Cobnut Cottage, 4 Upper Road, Little Cornard, Sudbury, CO10 0NZ , with cheques payable to Little Cornard PCC Bell Fund Account.