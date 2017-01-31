Doggie day care firm features in pet survey video

The Sudbury Dog Company runs birthday parties for pampered pooches with liver-flavoured cake on the menu.

According to the findings from a survey of the nation’s dog owners by American Express, more than a third will buy their pet a birthday cake and 59 per cent will buy them a birthday present.

The Sudbury Dog Company, run by husband and wife team Genevieve and Jonathan Parsons, were chosen by American Express to take part in a photoshoot of a doggie party, and also a video, as an example of one of the many independent small businesses around the country who benefit from spending on our family pets.

The business started up five years ago and according to Genevieve, who used to manage an RSPCA centre, it’s been recession-proof.

She specialises in dog day care and puppy training, with a few birthday parties every now and then.

“We are a family run business with the welfare of dogs at its heart and we offer a number of services that help dogs to be happy, confident and sociable,” she said.

“We started offering birthday parties because our customers asked for them. Our liver-flavour cake with blueberry and cream cheese icing is a real favourite.”

Jonathan said the filming day was fun, with dogs from the company’s production team filmed for party pictures.