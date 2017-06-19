Dismay as two signs promoting Long Melford Street Fair are stolen

An organiser behind this year’s Long Melford Street Fair has expressed his frustration after two signs advertising the event were stolen.

Stuart Poole, chairman of the Long Melford Street Fair Volunteer Group, said both signs, located near the entrances to the village and worth about £24, disappeared within 24 hours of being put up this month.

He has since put out an appeal for information up on social media, asking for both of the stolen signs to be returned.

“It’s quite depressing. I have spent about 300 hours voluntarily on the fair, so I am a bit fed up with this,” said Mr Poole.

“It’s just very frustrating. I don’t want it to happen again.”

You can get in touch with the fair organisers by emailing longmelford streetfair@sky.com.

The event takes place on July 9, from 2pm to 7pm.