Discover new events for St George’s Day

The Sudbury Market Town Partnership has secured Big Lottery funding to allow for a weekend full of celebrations during the St George’s Day weekend.

On Saturday, April 22, there will be a charity roadshow, workshops and an awards ceremony in The Quay Theatre and The Jetty in Quay Lane while on the Sunday there will be a traditional country fair.

Each workshop on the Saturday will offer ‘10 Top Tips’ for voluntary and community organisations on topics as varied as writing good funding applications, recruiting and managing volunteers, marketing and publicity, managing a group’s finances, speaking and presentation skills, advocacy skills, managing effective meetings and smarter working with IT. All sessions will be free.

Afterwards there will be a volunteer awards ceremony to acknowledge members of the local community who volunteer within organisations.

Each organisation is invited to nominate someone they think is worthy of an award and the three finalists in each category will be invited to attend, with the winners being announced during the event.

On Sunday, April 23, there will be a St George’s Day celebration event, a traditional country-style fair on the Sudbury Cricket Club ground, in Quay Lane, with lots of stalls from the voluntary and community sector, competitions for children, including fancy dress on the theme of St George, and various kinds of entertainment.

It is hoped that local schools will encourage their pupils to enter the competitions for poetry, prose, drawing, painting and sculpture. Organisations will be encouraged to offer stalls which will help raise funds for their good cause.

The theme of the competitions will be around St George and the Dragon. The Cricket Club will have their bar open and will also be offering barbecue food.

It is hoped that sports clubs in Quay Lane will be able to offer ‘taster’ sessions to encourage more young people to take part.

Further information will be circulated at Sudbury on Show on March 4 in St Peter’s and the Town Hall in Sudbury.

Places for the two events will be limited, so voluntary and community groups and charities wishing to take part on either or both days are invited to contact Lesley Ford-Platt on lesleyfordplatt@rocketmail.com or 01787 372171 for more information.

At the end of January, there will also be information on the SMTP web site: www.sudburymarkettown partnership.org along with application forms for both the charity roadshow and the St George’s Day Country Fair.

It is also hoped a park and ride service from the Delphi car park to Quay Lane will be offered.