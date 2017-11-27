Disabled swimmers club in Sudbury benefits from walking aid donation

A Sudbury-based club for disabled swimmers has received a significant boost after being donated an assisted walking device by a local mobility scooter specialist.

TGA Mobility Ltd, located in the Woodhall Business Park, presented a Days rollator to the Avocet Swimming Club, a group which provides swimming sessions every Sunday night at the Kingfisher Centre, for people with disabilities.

The aid is needed in order to support the club’s members, many of whom have difficulty walking, so they can safely move around the leisure centre and enter the swimming pool.

Rachel Elding, TGA business development manager, said the company decided to make the donation after meeting with club organiser Lynne Holt, who explained the group’s current walker had become rusty and unusable from regular immersion in the water.

Lynne, a volunteer who helps run the Avocet Swimming Club each week, said: “On behalf of the charity and all its members, I can’t thank TGA enough for this generous gift.

“It will make such a difference to our swimmers who depend on a frame to walk safely into the water.

“Rachel has been so helpful in identifying the right model for us so we have peace of mind.”

“This donation will help disabled individuals continue to enjoy the therapeutic and social benefits of swimming.”

The Avocet Swimming Club was established in 1986 and currently has around 50 members.

For further details, contact Lynne Holt by calling 01787 882021.