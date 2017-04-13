Digger gets stuck in the mud on new homes site in Sudbury

Concerns about a housing development site in Sudbury resurfaced this week when a digger carrying out works sunk into the ground.

The work was taking place at a former industrial site on land east of Bulmer Road, opposite the Bush Grove junction.

A digger sank at a development off Bulmer Road in Sudbury. Picture by Theo Bird.

In April 2014 outline planning permission was given for a 43-home development on the site and in October 2015 permission was granted for the demolition of existing industrial buildings.

Last week, while work was being carried out by the latest owners of the site, a digger started sinking in the mud.

This has led to claims from residents that the site is unsuitable for development due to its location on the edge of the water meadows.

Pictures show the machine sunk several feet into the ground. At one point it was surrounded by water but this was later drained.

A digger has got stuck in the mud on a site off Bulmer Road PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Fiona Willingham, who witnessed the incident, said: “I went there [last] Wednesday afternoon and there were several things down there trying to get it out.

“It is disturbing to think that a digger has gone down in it and they are planning to build on it. The water came up almost to the cab.

“They are going to have to pile to Australia to build there.”

Theo Bird, a member of the Sandy Lane Area Action Group, said he was keen to see something done with the site but agreed it showed the problems with drainage and flooding for any possible development.

“I wouldn’t want to build on there, it’s not a site suited for heavy development,” he said.

“You can put light development on there but not 43 homes.”

Mr Bird said he had previously shown interest in a project being developed at the site but had been forced to back down because of the price of the land.

He said this high cost made him concerned about the affordability of ensuring adequate work was carried out to prevent flooding.

When outline planning was agreed in 2014 Mr Bird had said it had been against the wishes of local residents.

“Residents are worried about the level of congestion and parking problems in the area,” said Mr Bird. These issues that had also been raised during the planning meeting in 2014.

Mr Bird added that he and other residents had faced problems from high levels of construction traffic.

The Free Press was unable to contact the current landowners.