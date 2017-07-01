Delight for Upbeat Choir of Lavenham and Bildeston after most successful ever charity concert

Suffolk’s Upbeat Contemporary Choir has hailed its Apex Theatre debut in Bury St Edmunds earlier this month as its most successful and highest grossing charity concert in its history.

Bringing the choir’s groups from Lavenham and Bildeston together for the first time, the concert was hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk regular Charlie Haylock, from Great Cornard, and it saw 80 singers performing at the venue, raising £2,780 for the Help for Heroes charity, which provides support for military veterans.

Members of the choir then returned to the Apex on Tuesday to hand over the cheque to Help for Heroes’ regional manager Carole Groves.

Andrea King, musical director, who founded the Upbeat Contemporary Choir in 2012, described the performance as an “absolutely fantastic” experience, and said members were already keen to go back to the Apex for another charity concert next year.

“It was a really exciting performance on one of the great stages of the local area,” she told the Free Press.

“It’s nice for us to be able to do something good in this mad world we seem to be in.

“The choir has people from all walks of life from all over Suffolk. Our youngest is 18 and our oldest is 82.

“Everyone gets on really well and there’s a lovely social atmosphere.

“We are just so proud to be a part of this choir.”

To date, the choir has raised more than £10,000 for various causes, including charities supporting people with motor neurone disease and systic fibrosis.

The concert can now be viewed on YouTube by going to www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bRLEwZC39o

Anyone interested in joining the Upbeat Contemporary Choir in either Lavenham or Bildeston is encouraged to get in contact with director Andrea King, by calling 01449 740601.