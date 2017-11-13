Delight for Thomas Gainsborough School after glowing Ofsted report

The headteacher at Thomas Gainsborough School has credited the collective effort of students, staff and governors in helping achieve a glowing Ofsted rating.

The academy was rated as good in its first inspection since changing its name from Great Cornard Upper School in 2013, with the report praising its “highly aspirational vision” and describing the behaviour of pupils as “exemplary”.

GREAT CORNARD Thomas Gainsborough School, Wells Hall Road, Great Cornard Thomas Gainsborough School has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted following its 2017 inspection. Picture Mark Westley

Inspectors also hailed the school leaders for insisting on high standards, removing barriers for disadvantaged pupils and ensuring students are well prepared for future education and employment.

Wayne Lloyd, who has held the headteacher role since January 2012, said the result reflected the hard work and commitment of everyone at the school, and that he was very pleased the report recognised their progress.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a good school with outstanding features,” said Mr Lloyd.

“It is testimony to the hard work of everyone involved with the school – staff, governors, parents and our fantastic students.

“However, we are in no way resting on our laurels. We will carry on working to improve further, ensuring that the school goes from strength to strength.”

The school received an outstanding grade in the area of personal development, behaviour and welfare, with the inspection team stating the atmosphere in corridors, social areas and classrooms is “conducive to a highly positive working environment”.

“Leaders and governors have been successful in securing the commitment of parents, pupils and staff to their vision for the school,” it reads.

“Pupils speak positively about their experiences and about the quality of education they receive. They are particularly complimentary about the excellent help they get from student services.

“Almost all parents who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire, Parent View, agreed the school is well led and managed and would recommend the school to others.”

The report also highlighted the effectiveness of the school sixth form, finding strong progress across subjects and good careers education via the school’s links with local businesses and industries.

Dr Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, which Thomas Gainsborough School is a part of, added: “The Ofsted report backs up that Thomas Gainsborough is one of the leading schools in the trust and across Suffolk.

“I would like to congratulate everyone for all the great work that has led to the accolades in this report.”