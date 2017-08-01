Delight for Great House in Lavenham after hat-trick of awards

A long-running hotel and restaurant in Lavenham expressed its delight after winning a hat-trick of industry accolades over the summer.

The Great House, which is located in Market Place, has been awarded the 2017 Recognition of Excellence for Customer Service by global hotel comparison website HotelsCombined, ranking it in the top 3 per cent in the world for customer satisfaction.

The hotel has also been named in Square Meal’s Top 100 UK Restaurants, the only business in Suffolk to be featured on the list, and it appears on Harden’s ranking of the top 30 French restaurants in the UK.

Regis Crepy, chef patron of the Great House, said: “It’s fantastic that the Great House is included in these trusted guides and surveys that are based on thousands of reviews from ordinary restaurant goers.

“After 32 years at The Great House, we are still going strong and honoured to be flying the flag for Suffolk.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their sincere opinions and feedback, and also to my loyal team, who work so hard to ensure that our customers have a memorable meal and time with us.

“This wonderful recognition is testament to their dedication.”