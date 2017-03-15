Deli opens as popular pub spread its wings

Ordering a pint to drink and some parma ham to take away is now possible at the Long Melford Swan, thanks to its newly-opened delicatessen.

Run by the Macmillan family – Andrew Macmillan, daughter Lorna Pissarro and sons Oliver and Iain Macmillan – the Swan has marked its fifth anniversary with a number of new additions to the restaurant with rooms, including the opening of its new Duck Deli.

The family welcomed customers, guests and villagers to a celebration event to mark the completion of the major expansion project.

Sales and marketing director Lorna Pissarro said: “The expansion has allowed us to realise our ambition of creating not only a fabulous dining experience, but also a wonderful place to stay.

“The last five years have been tremendously hard work for everyone since we opened the doors of the Long Melford Swan, but also fantastically enjoyable.

“The venue has established itself as a boutique and gastro place to visit.”

She added: “It has become a popular destination for foodies who can not only enjoy the varied and exciting menu in the restaurant, but can also choose the finest ingredients and foods in the Duck Deli to take away.”

Renovations and expansion plans at the Swan have included a new garden dining room overlooking the existing dining terrace, topped off with a glass roof.

The bar has been redesigned to create a more casual feel and the changes have included the introduction of a new chef’s pantry and a chef’s table, which offers an exclusive dining experience with a view into the kitchen.

The hotel, which has seven individually-designed bedrooms, including a suite, has added more accommodation as part of its expansion, including four new bedrooms.

The Swan is part of the Stuart Inns Group which also manages the Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound. The Swan opened in 2011 as Stuart Inns’ first venture.

Mrs Pissarro added: “We want to keep on taking the business forward by making it bigger and better, with a view to enhancing the customer experience.”