Date change for Sudbury Carnival

Sudbury Carnival will take place a week earlier this year this year to avoid clashing with other local events.

The Carnival Committee at its most recent meeting decided to change the date of this year’s carnival to Sunday, August 20.

“We are very excited by the addition of a couple of additional members onto the committee which will give us a bit more flexibility and enthusiasm,” said Jack Owen Sudbury Carnival media and liaison Officer.

“There has also been a bit of shuffling of positions, but there is still space for anyone who feels they can contribute.”

The committee has been supported by Sudbury Tesco, with the group now using heir meeting rooms.

The meeting will take place at Tesco on Saturday at 9am.

The committee welcomes anybody to the meeting and is still looking for more committee members.

You can contact committee chair Alison Owen on 07917850240.