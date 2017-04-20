Daniel targets 50-mile bike ride for charity

A Foxearth man is to take on a cycling challenge to provide further support to a charity hospice following a successful marathon run last year.

Daniel Salter, who lives on a farm in the village, is taking on his second sporting challenge for The J’s Hospice to add a powerpack to a new folding wheelchair donated to the charity by Sudbury firm TGA Mobility.

The 30-year-old is a keen cyclist and runner and works as a mobility product consultant for TGA, one of the UK’s leading mobility scooter and product specialists.

Last year, he ran the Chelmsford Marathon, which is organised by The J’s Hospice.

TGA also decided to support the charity, donating the lightweight wheelchair.

The J’s Hospice charity improves the lives of young adults aged between 16 to 40 with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

When Daniel delivered the wheelchair to the hospice, he met some of the nurses, healthcare assistants and a patient, prompting him to support it once again – this time on his bicycle.

The Pedal for The J’s cycle ride starts and finishes at Admiral’s Park in Chelmsford on April 30.

Daniel has signed up for the 50-mile ride as his latest charitable challenge and asked TGA if it would help him to support The J’s Hospice again.

This time, TGA has agreed to donate a motorised wheelchair powerpack to The J’s if Daniel completes the ride.

The powerpack, which can be fitted to a wheelchair, consists of a motorised unit and wheels that help drive the attendant-controlled wheelchair forward.

Daniel said: “I’m chuffed to bits that my employer has once again kindly offered to donate equipment to the hospice – they are always keen to support a good cause.

“The previous wheelchair I presented to the charity was so gratefully received and is perfect for a powerpack.

“If I manage to complete the course, the charity’s patients and their carers will be able to enjoy the outdoors with more comfort and less hassle.”

Daniel has been in training since December and said he felt confident he could complete the route in two hours.

“It will be tough, but I have been practicing around Box Hill in Surrey, which is the same hilly area that Mark Cavendish and Sir Bradley Wiggins use for their extreme training routines,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see everyone’s faces at The J’s Hospice when I hand over TGA’s second donation.”