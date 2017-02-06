Dances to support the Delphi

A series of charity dances have been organised to take place at the Delphi Centre in Sudbury.

Inspired by a desire to see the Delphi Centre used more frequently to ensure it is retained for community use, Sudbury resident Denise Davies has organised a number of dances to take place at the community centre.

“I want to help keep the Delphi open and I love going to dances,” she said. “So I thought if I ran some dances for charity I could help two good causes, and have fun as well.”

The profits from the upcoming events will be divided between St Nicholas Hospice Care and the Delphi, which will see a user group take over the centre’s lease from the neighbouring factory in March.

Currently, Sudbury Town Council holds the lease for the centre, but began looking for alternatives last year due to costs and the need for costly improvements to the building.

It is hoped the group can spark new life in the town asset and increase the number of users at the centre.

The event will include music-for-all types of dance.

Tickets will be £8 if bought in advance or £10 on the door. The first dance is on Saturday, April 15, running from 8pm until midnight.

There will also be dances held on Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, November 18. On New Year’s Eve there will be a live band performing.

Tickets can be bought by contacting Denise on 07809426609 or via the tourist information desk in Sudbury Library.