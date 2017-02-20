Daisie comes out on top of school reading challenge

Thirteen-year-old literary lover Daisie Houlden has become the first student to successfully complete a challenge to read 50 famous books before she leaves Thomas Gainsborough School.

The school launched the scheme a year ago to encourage more students to read.

A mix of classical and modern fiction was included, which have now all been read by Daisie from Great Cornard.

She said: “I have always loved reading, ever since Year 3 when I first read the Harry Potter books. I love losing myself in a book and I also like finding out about all the different characters. To take part in the challenge and be the first to complete it is great.”

The mix of classical and modern fiction includes Great Expectations, The Hobbit, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and Twilight.

Pupils of all year groups are taking part in the project.

While Daisie was the first student to complete the 50-book challenge, others are not too far behind.

Emily Mowles, 15, from Great Cornard, has just four to go and she revealed the challenge has changed her love of reading.

She said: “I like the fact that I have been encouraged to read books that I may not have read otherwise. There have been many books I haven’t read before and one of them, Gone with the Wind, is now my favourite.”

Headteacher Wayne Lloyd said: “In this digital age, we must do all we can to continually encourage young people to read and write and the reaction of the students has been brilliant. We just want to continually encourage a love of reading among our young pupils.”

He added: “It was difficult compiling a top 50, but these are all great books that will help with vocabulary, knowledge and literacy.”