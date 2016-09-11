Cyclists are in top gear for fundraising target

A team from a Hadleigh architects firm are on track to raise £8,500 for a children’s charity after riding from London to Paris.

Craig Western, Neil Caley, Heather McNeill, William Ludkin, Ian Tate and his son Max Tate - from Wincer Kievenaar Architects - were among the 150 cyclists who rode 300 miles in aid of Action Medical Research. As well as sponsorship, they held an open garden event and a street collection in Hadleigh. Craig said: “The team are incredibly proud to have beaten our fundraising target for this fantastic cause.”