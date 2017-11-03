Culture: Make it a Blackthorpe Barn Christmas for 2017

There’s a magical treat in store every year when the heavy oak doors of Blackthorpe Barn swing open to reveal a unique Christmas experience.

The Rougham venue has an awe-inspiring Country Christmas Shop, open now until December 22, offering visitors the chance to buy decorations, gifts, treats and intricately designed and hand-made decorations. This year, new pet ranges and more gifts perfect for men have been added in addition to the make and bake sections, nostalgic gifts and the huge selection of festive accessories, displayed in the actual troughs from the original cow shed area at the side of the barn.

George Agnew, owner of Blackthorpe Barn and Rougham Estate, said: “We love Christmas at Blackthorpe Barn and love to share our excitement and Christmas spirit with everyone. This year we have hand-picked more amazing product ranges for our Country Christmas Shop, our criteria being items that inspire us and ones that we simply can’t resist.”

But for even more inspiration, every weekend for seven weeks from November 11, the best of British crafts people showcase their individually hand-crafted items.

“We are also so excited about our crafts weekends – every year we are inundated with people wanting to be part of it. We try to include a good and eclectic mix of purely British crafts, some that people will expect to see, and some that will ignite intrigue and enjoyment. We can’t wait. . .” added George.

And if you’re after that perfect tree, from the end of November the carefully nurtured Rougham Estate Christmas trees are available freshly cut or pot grown in many varieties. Christmas would not be complete without seasonal must-haves holly, mistletoe, handmade wreaths and garlands, which are also available.

If the real magic of Christmas is seeing your child’s face light up when they tell Father Christmas what they hope to find in their stocking, then Blackthorpe’s grotto is the place to take them. Tickets are only available online, so get booking at blackthorpebarn.com.

Christmas Café Until Dec 22 10am-4pm weekdays, 10am-5pm weekends.

British Crafts Sat-Sun only 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 Nov, 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 Dec, 10am-5pm (free after 4pm), Adults £3, OAPs £2, children free, season tickets £7

Christmas Trees Nov 24- Dec 22, 9am-5.30pm

Country Christmas Shop Until Dec 22, 9.30am-5.30pm; Festive Friday evenings: 1 Dec, 8 Dec 6pm-8pm