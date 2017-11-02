Culture: Haverhill Arts Centre hosts Karen Carpenter show

If you loved Karen Carpenter, you’ll love Voice of the Heart, a show dedicated to the late star. It is now more than 30 years since she passed away leaving an amazing catalogue of hit songs and memories which are still played daily on radio stations throughout the UK. Carole Gordon from the show Forever in Blue Jeans pays tribute to one of her musical heroines and is supported by the Blue Jeans Band. Come and be transported back to the seventies on Friday, November 3.

Haverhill Silver Band Cabaret are trying something different with their concert on Sunday, November 5, the evening of light entertainment will be a more informal affair than previously as guests are invited to buy a drink from the bar and sit in cabaret fashion (at tables and chairs). Come along for a 7.30pm start.

Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë’s gothic love triangle between Heathcliff, Cathy and Edgar Linton, is performed on the stage by Hotbuckle Theatre Company on Wednesday, November 8. Heathcliff, a foundling, is taken to a remote house on the Yorkshire Moors and makes a deep and eternal connection with the girl of the house, Cathy. But Heathcliff’s love is not of the fluttering dove kind, instead it leads him to commit acts of savage cruelty and revenge.

The bass guitarist John Illsley, formerly of Dire Straits is performing with his band on Friday, November 10 and will feature all the well-known Straits’ songs, such as Sultans of Swing, Money for Nothing and Brothers in Arms, plus songs from John’s latest album, Long Shadows. Tickets have almost sold out – don’t delay, book yours today!

Cinema treats include another screening of Victoria and Abdul; Judi Dench is doing a turn as good Queen Vic – but her consort this time around is not Albert (the bringer of Christmas Trees) nor even Mr Brown (the devoted Balmoral helpmeet), but Abdul a devoted Indian Muslim. This film of their intense relationship – it seems Victoria was good at those – is based on the queen’s own diaries and the book by Shrabani Basu. See it on November 6 and 9, at 1.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

A little known fact, at least to me, is that AA Milne once lived in Steeple Bumpstead. Come and see the story of the Winnie the Pooh creator and whether good old Steeple gets a mention on Tuesday, November 7, Monday, November 13 and again on Thursday, November 30 (at 1.30pm).

Jon Boden and the Remnant Kings perform here on November 20, please note this event now has reserved seating (instead of standing).

Friday 3 November • 7.30pm

Voice of the Heart

Sunday 5 November • 7.30pm

Haverhill Silver Band Cabaret

Wednesday 8 November • 7.30pm

Wuthering Heights

Friday 10 November • 8.00pm

John Illsley

Monday 6 November • 1.30pm

Thursday 9 November • 7.30pm

Victoria & Abdul (12A)

Tuesday 7 November • 7.30pm

Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG)