A 14-year-old girl who was reported as missing from her home in Suffolk on Sunday has today been found safe and well.

She was reported as missing on Sunday night, December 18, after being last seen at 2pm on Sunday at her home in west Ipswich.

Following a media appeal today, Wednesday December 21, Megan has been found safe and well in Ipswich this afternoon.

Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.