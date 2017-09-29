Travellers occupy Sudbury car park

Travellers have moved on to a car park site in Sudbury.

Sudbury Town Council confirmed they have occupied land in the long-stay car park in Station Road.

Community warden Bradley Smith received reports last night (Thursday) at 6.30pm.

He was due to visit the site this morning, along with travel liaison officers from Suffolk County Council and Norfolk County Council.

Mr Smith said: “We will do a welfare assessment to see if there are welfare factors to be taken into consideration.”

He added they would then look into a controlled move or an eviction.