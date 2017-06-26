Sudbury man given 16-month sentence for arson offence in Great Cornard

A 20-year-old man has been sent to a Young Offenders Institution for starting a fire which caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to a flat in Great Cornard.

Shaun Du’Barry Spinks, of Hawkins Road, Sudbury, had pleaded guilty to committing arson with intent or recklessly as to whether life was endangered at a property in Queensway on January 12 last year.

Du’Barry Spinks was sentenced on Friday by Judge Martyn Levett to 16 months detention in a Young Offenders Institution.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons and who admitted the same offence, was also sentenced to 16 months detention but suspended for two years.

Judge Levett told the girl that she would also have to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and participate in a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that newspapers and junk mail was set alight and pushed through a cat flap in the front door of the flat.

Du’Barry Spinks described at an earlier hearing how he and the 17-year-old used sticks to poke through the burning material.

At one stage two scarves were also set alight and as dense smoke began to appear, the 17-year-old began coughing and was covered in soot before the two defendants left the scene.

Du’Barry Spinks did not have any prior convictions, his barrister Andrew Thompson had previously informed the court.

The 17-year-old girl, who had been aged 16 at the time of the offence, had a history of mental health issues, the court heard.

The fire caused extensive damage to the first floor flat and resulted in the occupant, who was not at home when the blaze began, having to move out.

For all the latest news, please go online and visit www.suffolkfreepress.co.uk

You can also follow us on Twitter @SFPSudbury