Man charged after 25-mile police chase through Suffolk ends in car crash

A 58-year-old man from Essex has been charged following a 25-mile police chase through Suffolk which ended in a crash the A12 near Capel St Mary yesterday, Wednesday September 14.

Richard Lyttle, of no fixed abode, has been charged with dangerous driving, obstructing a police officer, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Lyttle was detained in police custody and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Thursday September 15, where he was remanded in prison pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on October 13.

At 11.35am yesterday officers had reason to request a vehicle to stop on the A140 near Eye.

The vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, failed to stop and was then pursued by police travelling southbound on the A140, continuing onto the A14 and then the A12, where it exited at Capel St Mary, travelling through the village and then re-joining the A12 southbound, where a collision took place between two police vehicles and the Vauxhall Astra.

Lyttle sustained minor injuries. No police officers were injured during the incident.

Anybody who witnessed the vehicle travelling along the route described or who witnessed the collision are asked to call Police on 101 quoting CAD 132 of today.