Gang rob young man in broad daylight in Sudbury street

A gang of six or seven people have robbed a young man in broad daylight in Sudbury, injuring him in the process.

The incident took place between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday August 27 in Northern Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was walking along the road when he became aware of a group of around six to seven people.

Further along the road he was then struck to the face and then jumped on by two of the group, who he became involved in a tussle with as he tried to get away.

Further members of this group then became involved by trying to search his pockets, stealing a bank card and a small amount of cash. The victim sustained minor cuts and bruises as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact DC James Cassedy at Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 52217/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.