BREAKING: Man’s body pulled from the water in Sudbury - area cordoned off

A man’s body has been pulled from the water near Blackfriars in Sudbury this afternoon, Wednesday August 31.

Police were contacted by a member of the public just after 1pm today reporting there was a body in the water near Railway Walk.

Officers attended and alerted the fire service to assist with the recovery of the body. A cordon has been put in place while initial enquiries get underway at the scene.

The body is believed to be that of an older man and his next of kin have been informed.

At this early stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances to his death but police are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the vicinity to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 215 of today, Wednesday 31 August.

A walking stick was found on a bridge in the area and police would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man walking with a stick in the area today.