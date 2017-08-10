Crash which led to Sible Hedingham man’s death being treated as suspicious

The M11 car crash which led to the death of a Sible Hedingham man yesterday is being treated as suspicious by police, after a concrete slab was found to have struck the windscreen before the collision.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, when a Vauxhall Corsa van struck the central reservation barrier before it left the road on the nearside and collided with a tree, on the the northbound carriageway near Birchanger between junctions 7 and 8.

The van driver, a man aged in his 60s from Sible Hedingham, sadly died at the scene.

Essex Police are now investigating and have appealed for information from witnesses or anybody who was driving in the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Telling a family they have lost a loved one is always extremely difficult and my thoughts are very much with the gentleman’s family at this very distressing time.

“Having carried out forensic examinations at the scene, we are treating his death as suspicious because a piece of concrete — around the size of a house brick — was found to have struck the windscreen.

“We believe this caused the driver to lose control of the van and leave the road shortly after passing the Goose Lane bridge.

“As part of our enquiries, we closed the bridge at Goose Lane and the one about a mile and a half before it to carry out forensic examination work.

“We are keeping an open mind as to how the concrete came to strike the windscreen and there may be a number of explanations as to how it ended up inside the van.

“Our enquiries will be far reaching and at this stage it is too early to say what the cause was.

“We are determined to find out what happened and so it is vital that we speak to anyone who was travelling on the M11 in the Birchanger area, either north or southbound, between 4pm and 6pm.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage as they may have filmed something they hadn’t noticed, but which might help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Investigation Room at Harlow on 01279 621802 or email scdappeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk