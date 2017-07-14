Couple ready for sponsored skydive in memory of well-known Long Melford man

A couple will plummet 10,000 feet to Earth this weekend for a charity skydive in memory of a popular Long Melford man who died this year.

Melissa Frost says the magnitude of the skydive has not yet sunk in, as she prepares to make the jump with her husband, Jon, to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Their challenge was inspired by Mrs Frost’s late father, Roy White, a long-time Melford resident and businessman who lost his fight with cancer in May.

He received care from the hospice in the final weeks of his life, and now Mrs Frost says she is keen to give something back, in recognition of the support they gave to the family.

“It’s just an amazing place,” she said. “I didn’t like it when I first went there because I knew what it was for. But it’s just such a welcoming place.

“It feels like a second home, just by how you are treated and how they look after you. The support has been great.

“You hear about cancer, but it’s not until its on your doorstep that you realise how awful it is.”

To donate to their cause, go to www.justgiving.com/fund raising/melissajon-frost