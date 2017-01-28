Couple get a warm welcome at town’s pub

It’s all change at Sudbury’s White Horse as a newly-engaged couple Ashley Coote and Gary Addison, from London, have taken up the reins of the pub business.

The White Horse is owned by leading pub retailer and brewer Greene King, but responsibilty for the business lies with Ashley and Gary who run the site as managers for licensees Debi Sickelmore and Alan Monks.

The couple have just appointed a new head chef and are doing breakfasts for the first time at the pub, which was refurbished last year.

Ashley Coote said: “This has been a brilliant opportunity and things are going really well for us in Sudbury where we have been received really well. It’s quite different from running a pub in the centre of London so we are still learning.

“It’s much busier at the weekends than we were used to in the capital. We would like to thank local people for all their support.”

Debi Sickelmore, licensee of the White Horse, said: “We realised the next step for Ashley and Gary was to run a pub for themselves as they start their new life together. We thought the White Horse would be right for them.”

Clive Chesser from Greene King Pub Partners, added: “With Ashley and Gary’s ideas coming to the fore, the pub has a bright future within the town and I am delighted local people are supporting them.”