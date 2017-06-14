Couple build business from the ground up

A couple have set up their own business sourcing and supplying freshly ground and whole bean coffee – and it all came about after sleepless nights.

When Vicky and Ben Wise had their daughter Ruby, she struggled with sleep and the pair found themselves seeking the caffeine hit to cope.

But it was only when they tried freshly ground coffee at a friend’s house that they discovered what they had been missing.

The couple have now set up Wise Coffee Co from their Alpheton home and sell their own blended coffee using supplies from around the world.

Vicky, 33, said: “Ruby suffered from acid reflux, which is really painful and uncomfortable for a baby. It meant she never slept and I was up every night with her.”

Ben, 35, who works as a black cab driver in London, added: “Sometimes it was the only thing that kept us awake. Coffee became our saviour.”

Discovering a taste for the real thing, the couple went out and bought their own coffee machine and have created their own eight unique blends, as well as decaffinated coffee.

“We may have been tired, but our taste buds still worked,” said Vicky. “We didn’t want boring blends and tasteless brews, so we decided to make our own.”

After visiting coffee suppliers and learning how and where coffee beans are grown, they also visited a laboratory to learn about blending and tasting different strengths and acidity levels.

Following the birth of their second child, Harry, and more sleepless nights, they decided to turn their passion into a business.

Vicky said: “We wanted other people to be able to enjoy super fresh, great tasting coffee, instead of having to settle for bog-standard stuff.

“And I’m sure there’s loads of tired parents out there in need of a decent cup of coffee.”

Wise Coffee Co can be found at Ruse & Son Butcher’s, Long Melford, and Lavenham Butchers. They also sell at Hartest farmers’ market on the first Saturday of the month and Bures farmers’ market on the second Saturday.

The business offers a wide range of coffee strengths, acidity levels and roasts.

For more information, go online at www.wisecoffeeco.com.