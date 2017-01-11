Country’s first hot chocolate museum opens in Sudbury

Sudbury’s newest museum to entice residents and tourists alike brings something a bit different to the town as it charts the history of hot chocolate.

The Museum of Hot Chocolate tells the history of hot cocoa from the early civilisations of central America, through the Spanish conquistadors to over 400 years of chocolate beverages in Great Britain.

Marimba Chocolate shop has opened a new hot chocolate museum (first in the counry|) Pictured: David Wright (owner) ANL-171001-121410009

Based in the Marimba chocolate shop in the Borehamgate Precinct, the museum will share the ‘important moments and little known facts’ in the rise of one of the nation’s favourite hot drinks.

Marimba director and museum curator David Wright said: “Family businesses were responsible for the development of hot chocolate over the years, and so the history was especially interesting for us to research.

“As a family business ourselves, we established our chocolate cafe in 2008, began making our own luxury hot chocolate shortly after, and have now grown to provide our hot chocolate melts to around 500 discerning cafes around the country.

“It has been interesting to see how the cocoa trade has developed, and to pay tribute to the innovators over the years who made sure that cocoa is such an important part of Britain’s diet.”

Marimba Chocolate shop has opened a new hot chocolate museum (first in the counry|) Pictured: David Wright (owner) ANL-171001-121359009

Admission is free. Opening hours are 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Marimba Chocolate shop has opened a new hot chocolate museum (first in the counry|) Pictured: David Wright (owner) ANL-171001-121537009

Marimba Chocolate shop has opened a new hot chocolate museum (first in the counry|) Pictured: David Wright (owner) ANL-171001-121922009